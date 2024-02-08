Head-To-Head Contrast: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.30 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -136.54 EverQuote $404.13 million 1.12 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -8.36

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 1 4 6 0 2.45 EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -3.73% -16.09% 1.99% EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

