Head to Head Review: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) & Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Suez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 20.95% 8.52% 2.98% Suez N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.29 billion 4.25 $465.24 million $1.80 19.78 Suez N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Essential Utilities and Suez’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Suez.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Essential Utilities and Suez, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 5 0 3.00 Suez 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Suez.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Suez on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households. It serves approximately 8.8 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Suez

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts. The Recycling and Recovery segment includes waste and waste treatment services for local authorities and industrial clients. The ETS segment consists of water services for the industrial customer segment, hazardous waste services as well as customized services, technologies and solutions for industrial or municipal customers, as well as consulting services. The Other segment refers to the holdings. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

