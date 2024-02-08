Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down to $75.26

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.26, but opened at $73.43. Henry Schein shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 103,920 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

