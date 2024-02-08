Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

