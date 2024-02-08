Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 1,902,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,688. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

