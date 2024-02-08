Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

