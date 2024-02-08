Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $80.06. 716,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,534. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

