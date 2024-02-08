Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 52,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

