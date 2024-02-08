Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 257,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 203,716 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,438,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 653,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,059. The company has a market capitalization of $989.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

