Herold Advisors Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,542. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $429.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

