Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.19.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

