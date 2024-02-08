Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,711 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. 16,017,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,576,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

