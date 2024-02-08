Herold Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 3,068,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.