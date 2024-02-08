Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

Shares of TSE HRX traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.51. The firm has a market cap of C$582.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

