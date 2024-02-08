Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion. Hershey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.10.

NYSE HSY opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

