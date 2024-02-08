Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HXL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 150,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,091. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

