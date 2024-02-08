HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 130,680 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $94,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.64. 304,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,991. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.