HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 380,855 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of General Mills worth $84,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 857,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.