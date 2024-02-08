HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.63. 61,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,466. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

