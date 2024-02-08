HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $85,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

EPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 1,575,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,514. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

