HighTower Advisors LLC Has $120.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $120,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,438. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

