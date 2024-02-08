HighTower Advisors LLC Has $83.48 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,256 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $83,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 846,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

