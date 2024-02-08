HighTower Advisors LLC Has $89.80 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cummins worth $89,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.72. The stock had a trading volume of 116,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

