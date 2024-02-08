HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 43,848 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $113,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,586,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,014,000 after buying an additional 510,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

