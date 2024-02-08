HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $98,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

NYSE GS traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

