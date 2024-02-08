Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NYSE:HLT opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.79.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

