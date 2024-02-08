Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.79.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

