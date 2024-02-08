Horizen Price Tops $8.35 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.35 or 0.00018479 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $122.23 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,646,688 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

