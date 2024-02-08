Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $274.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.85. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.