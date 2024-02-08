Huntington National Bank Acquires 11,313 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $13.62 on Thursday, hitting $567.90. The company had a trading volume of 610,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

