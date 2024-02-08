Huntington National Bank Sells 2,955 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

