Huntington National Bank Sells 362 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $24.97 on Thursday, hitting $434.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

