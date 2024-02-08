Huntington National Bank Sells 38,306 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.65. 644,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

