Huntington National Bank Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,484. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.74.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

