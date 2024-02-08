Huntington National Bank Sells 437 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLAC stock traded up $12.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $621.53. 241,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

