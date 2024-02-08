Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,750. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.