Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.