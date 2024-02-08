Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.86 and last traded at C$9.76. Approximately 140,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,400,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of C$889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.73.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.30). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. The business had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.