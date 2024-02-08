HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.35. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 18,440 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $5,266,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

