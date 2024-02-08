Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 54046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

