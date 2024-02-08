ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.85. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 540,868 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,910,000 after buying an additional 12,491,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,217,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,768,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,385 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.