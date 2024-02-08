Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.62. 265,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

