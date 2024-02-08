ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.24

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 21112481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Up 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,642,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock worth $13,799,296 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.