Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 20,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.