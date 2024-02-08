Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$89,200.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$89,200.00 ($57,922.08).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

