Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 98,842 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,937,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,453,828.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $544,894.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

ECAT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 91,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,122. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

