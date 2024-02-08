Insider Buying: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CEO Acquires $454,800.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,417,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 319,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

