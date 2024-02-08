Insider Buying: Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monro stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 226,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,055. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

