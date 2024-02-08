Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$277,025.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.86 per share, with a total value of C$169,650.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

