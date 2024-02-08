Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $15,750.08 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $15,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

AMAL stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

